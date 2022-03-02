Man shoplifted 38 cans of baby formula: police

Carroll Township Police need help identifying a man who took 38 cans of baby formula from a Giant Food.

He was caught on camera about 11 a.m. Monday loading the goods into a shopping cart at the Giant Food, 830 N. Route 15, in Dillsburg, police said.

The man was driving a pewter colored Chevrolet extended cab truck. Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip through the Crimewatch page or call 717-854-5571.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.