Long-delayed I-83 Mount Rose project the subject of new $700,000 lawsuit

A construction company claims it's owed $718,000 for its work completed on the long-delayed Mount Rose interchange project on Interstate 83.

Clearwater Construction Inc. alleges that contractor Cherry Hill Construction Co. Inc. still owes the company money for completed work on two contracts. Cherry Hill is based in New Rochelle, N. with an office in Jessup, Md.

The Fidelity and Deposit Company of Maryland, an insurance company in Owings Mills, Md., is also named in the suit. It served as surety, which would protect subcontractors and suppliers if Cherry Hill failed to pay, according to the suit.

Neither company responded to requests for comment.

Construction of the I-83 Mount Rose project began in 2015 and was originally projected to finish in 2018. It's finally nearing completion, even as the state Department of Transportation and Cherry Hill remain locked in a legal battle over who's to blame for costly delays.

In December 2019, the contractor filed a claim with the state's quasi-judicial agency handling contract disputes, which handles contract disputes, alleging the state owes it more than $24 million.

Cherry Hill alleges that PennDOT repeatedly breached its contract with the company since the project began, ignoring issues that surfaced along the way. The case is pending.

PennDOT on the other hand says Cherry Hill has raked up more than $31 million in late fees. Originally bid at $58.3 million, the project has risen to a total of $63.4 million, according to PennDOT.

Clearwater entered the fray in 2018 after Cherry Hill contacted the company about performing construction work at the site, the suit states. In February 2019, the two parties entered into two separate subcontracts worth more than $7 million.

Clearwater claims all the work was completed in 2021 but not all the money was paid.

"Cherry Hill has not alleged that there are any issues with Clearwater’s work or any legal grounds on which it may withhold subcontract payments on either subcontract," the lawsuit reads. "Cherry Hill has simply utterly refused to pay Clearwater the balance due under both subcontracts."

There had been discrepancies in estimates by the two parties, the lawsuit alleges. Clearwater, for example, estimated that there would be approximately 8,499 cubic yards of material left to perform on a structure backfill, while Cherry Hill thought 2,423 cubic yards.

According to the lawsuit, Cherry Hill assured Clearwater that its numbers were correct and advised the subcontractor that it would pay for the actual quantity of work performed

Cherry Hill is still supposed to pay Clearwater even if PennDOT didn't pay Cherry Hill, the lawsuit argues. The company also regularly requested payment from Cherry Hill.

Dylan M. Thompson, an attorney for Clearwater declined to comment on the case Wednesday.

