Ice machine covered in 'mold' at popular Dillsburg diner: food inspections

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspected Feb. 26, 2022

BAKER'S DINER, 515 US RT 15 N DILLSBURG, CARROLL TOWNSHIP

The inspector observed multiple food items in the walk-in cooler stored open with no coverings.

Food was stored directly on the floor in kitchen walk-in cooler, two walk-in freezers in basement area, and raw potatoes in cases on basement floor, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Electric food chopper on table in back prep area, electric potato peeler in basement had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

The inspector observed a can opener, a food contact surface, to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Ice machine had a large accumulation of mold-like substance on the entire inside of machine, including ice-dispensing mechanism. Informed owner he could not use this machine until it was emptied and cleaned.

The inspector observed bottom shelves on numerous tables that were pitted, rusted, rough, not smooth or corrosion resistant. Some were covered in cardboard and/or lined with foil, not easily cleanable, on non-food contact surfaces.

Strips of plastic/food wrap were tied to slicer handle and to knob for slicer to be set on continuous. Plastic/food wrap is not cleanable and equipment must be repaired.

Cardboard was being utilized as a floor covering in the prep/cooking line.

The inspector observed wiping cloths in extremely unclean condition in cooking/prep area.

Wiping cloths was being used for multiple tasks such as wiping food spills, working with raw animal foods, etc.

Chopped frozen sausage in a stainless pan observed thawing at room temperature on the back prep table near the walk-in cooler, which is not an approved thawing method.

The inspector observed the following: underside of small table top dough mixer motor housing had an accumulation of food residue and debris on a non-food contact surface; under shelving, the entire length of the serving line, had an accumulation of food residue, dirt, debris on a non-food contact surface; vulcan oven had a large accumulation of burnt food residue on a non-food contact surface; and microwave oven in back prep line had accumulation of food residue on the sides and top of the inside of the oven.

Single-service, single-use articles stored in basement area were directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date marked.

The hand wash sink in the back prep area next to the walk-in cooler is being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by potatoes, lettuce, beans and grease observed in the sink.

The hand wash sink near the warewashing station had cloth rags and dish soap container on sink ledge.

Harper Ho

