Former ABC 27 meteorologist dies at Roundtop Mountain Resort

A former ABC 27 meteorologist died recently after an accident at Roundtop Mountain Resort in Warrington Township.

Derrick Jon Ometz, 45, of Mechanicsburg, died Feb. 20 from multiple traumatic injuries at Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill, according to the Cumberland County Coroner's Office. His death was ruled accidental.

Ometz served as a meteorologist for five years at ABC 27 news after graduating from Penn State University, according to his obituary. He later worked at an IT support company, Prelude Services, in Mechanicsburg. Most recently, he served as a supervisory management and program analyst at the Naval Supply Systems Command in Cumberland County, according to his obituary.

A resort spokesman told PennLive that “a serious incident” happened Feb. 20 on the mountain at the resort.

“Roundtop Mountain, Roundtop Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” the spokesman told PennLive.

Ometz, who was married with two children, was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Mechanicsburg, where he served in the music ministry, the church administrative board and as an usher, according to his obituary.

"He adored his family, and they will always remember his love and support," his obituary reads. "He was a wonderful husband, an amazing father, and dear friend who will be deeply missed."

A live stream of Ometz's funeral service, which took place Feb. 26, can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGEiKi6Ozzw.

