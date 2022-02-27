Mr. Q's: Township official wants to grease wheels to help skating center rebuild

A West Manchester Township supervisor wants to change zoning laws to help Mr. Q's Family Skate Center rebuild after a fire destroyed the business earlier this year.

The amendment would clear a path for Mr. Q's to rebuild without being bogged down by the township's nearly 40-year-old "bad" zoning law, said Supervisor Ron Ruman.

"Our zoning law says that if an existing nonconformity is at least 75 percent destroyed by a fire, storm or other act of God, it is considered a total loss, and a variance is required to rebuild at the same site,” Ruman said.

More:Roof collapses during fire at Mr. Q's Family Skate Center

More:York City Firefighters welcome new engines

More:York County middle school isn't cleaning properly: food inspections

Basically, Mr. Q's can't rebuild at the same location, 85 N. Fayette St., without a variance. The business is an existing nonconformity, meaning that under the township's present commercial zoning laws Mr. Q's isn't allowed to exist at its current location.

However, since Mr. Q's was already established before the zoning laws were adopted, it was allowed to continue to operate. But this throws a wrench in the rebuilding process, which requires the owners to obtain a variance, Ruman said.

The application costs several hundred dollars, an attorney is often needed, the case must be presented to the planning commission and the zoning hearing board, and there's no guarantee the variance will be granted, Ruman said. This is on top of rebuilding cost and logistical challenges.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

“I believe it is onerous to place this requirement, which makes a terrible situation worse," said Ruman, who proposed the amendment. “This is a bad law that needs to be changed, and needs changed immediately to help this great community asset rebuild.”

Mr. Q's is a family-owned and -operated skating center that has a legacy of more 50-years in local roller skating, dating back to 1969. A January blaze destroyed the building, and the family plans to rebuild at the same spot.

Ruman asserts that his proposed amendment would allow a business or homeowner to rebuild after a disaster, without the need for the costly and time-consuming process of applying for a variance.

“My proposal is to amend our zoning law to allow any existing nonconformity, such as Mr. Q’s, to rebuild at the same site, within three years from the date of the destruction, provided the rebuilding does not violate any other zoning requirements,” he said.

Mr. Q’s is more than a business, it's a community landmark that pays it forward through hosting fundraisers and community events while creating jobs and contributing in taxes, Ruman said.

“This business, this use of the property, was in place for many years. Not only was it not a detriment to the neighborhood, as we have seen by the outpouring of support, this is a major community asset,” he said.

The West Manchester Township Board of Supervisors agreed to hold a public hearing and advertise of the amendment.

The hearing and vote will be at the supervisors next meeting, 7 p.m. March 24 at the township building, 380 East Berlin Road, Ruman said.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.