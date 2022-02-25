Suspect in attack on tow truck driver arrested

Police say they have arrested the man caught on camera attacking a tow truck driver in York City last week.

Eliezer Graciani-Alicea, 36, of York City, was booked on a felony charge of aggravated assault. He was arraigned Thursday before District Judge Laura S. Manifold. His bond is $50,000.

Investigators were able to identify Graciani-Alicea thanks to the public's help, York City Police said. He turned himself in about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the department said.

Graciani-Alicea is accused of sucker-punching the flatbed tow truck driver so hard that it left him unconscious. The Feb. 16 assault at the 100 block of South Penn Street was caught on dashcam video.

Police released a 20-second-long clip Tuesday with a request for residents to help identify the suspect. It shows Graciani-Alicea getting out of his car and approaching the victim.

The two briefly exchange words before the tow truck driver walks away. That's when Graciani-Alicea punches him from behind, knocking him into the flatbed tow truck.

Graciani-Alicea then shoves the man, who falls on to the ground apparently unconscious.

— This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

