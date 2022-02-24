York County middle school isn't cleaning properly: food inspections

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspected Feb. 16, 2022

YORK SUBURBAN MIDDLE SCHOOL, 455 SUNDALE DRIVE., SPRINGETTSBURY TWP

The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the Pennsylvania Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions. Inspector provided training on use of sanitizing chemicals and chemical test strips used in the facility.

There was heavy accumulation of static dust on wall mounted fan in the warewashing room.

Very light hot water pressure with handle fully open at the hand sink located near the nacho station.

Loose rubber door gaskets observed on the Traulsen hot holding unit.

Facility is not following manufacture use direction for disinfectant/sanitizer used on all surfaces in kitchen and dining area after last lunch period each day. Inspector read manufacture use direction and provided training.

Upper interior of microwave, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Ceiling tile is stained, appears to be water damaged on the employee side of the pizza station.

The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay warewash sink was less than 50 ppm, rather than 150-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. Sanitizer solution for wiping cloths used in kitchen, preparation and service areas is dispensed from this location. This violation is also noted on October 2021 inspection.

