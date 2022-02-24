York County is divided and aggressive drivers better chill out
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Good morning, readers!
It's raining and icy out there, so please be careful on the road this morning. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. in York County. Aggressive drivers better chill out or get a ticket. York remains a deeply divided county in Pennsylvania's new congressional map. Finally, three people stole a bunch of candles from a CVS.
Here are your stories:
- Up to 3 inches of sleet, snow and ice expected in York County
- York remains a county divided in Pennsylvania's new congressional map
- Aggressive drivers better chill out or get a ticket: police
- Trio steals $1k worth of Yankee Candles from Ephrata CVS: police
