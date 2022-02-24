NEWS

York County is divided and aggressive drivers better chill out

Harper Ho
York Dispatch

Good morning, readers! 

It's raining and icy out there, so please be careful on the road this morning. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. in York County. Aggressive drivers better chill out or get a ticket. York remains a deeply divided county in Pennsylvania's new congressional map. Finally, three people stole a bunch of candles from a CVS.

Here are your stories:

Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.