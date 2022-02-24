York County is divided and aggressive drivers better chill out

Good morning, readers!

It's raining and icy out there, so please be careful on the road this morning. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. in York County. Aggressive drivers better chill out or get a ticket. York remains a deeply divided county in Pennsylvania's new congressional map. Finally, three people stole a bunch of candles from a CVS.

Here are your stories:

