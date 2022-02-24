York City Hall reopens to the public

As new COVID-19 cases continue to plummet locally, the city announced it is resuming in-person operations.

York City Hall will accept in-person visits during normal business hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Monday.

People are still encouraged to make appointments even though staff will be available for walk ins, the city said.

Masks are required and will be available to everyone at City Hall, according to the city. Residents with general concerns can email mayorsoffice@yorkcity.org or call 717-849-2221.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.