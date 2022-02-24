'Democracy under attack': Ukraine isn't Russia's only target, historian warns

Millersville University professor Victoria Khiterer spoke to a friend who is teaching in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday.

He wanted to pass along a message amid the Russian invasion: The Ukranian people are fighting, he told her, but they are in need of additional aid from their allies in the U.S. and Western Europe.

"Basically, it's history repeated again," said Khiterer, a history professor and founding member of the Scientific Council of the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center in Kyiv.

On Thursday morning, Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine, marking a major escalation of the conflict. In response to international condemnation and another round of sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”

Khiterer said she believes Putin's goal is to absorb Ukraine in an effort to restore the old Soviet Union.

"It's democracy under attack," she said.

She said Putin has long spread lies to justify the tension between Russia and Ukraine, including claims that Ukrainians and Russians were the same people or that Russians faced discrimination while in Ukraine.

Khiterer, calling Putin a "horrible dictator," said Thursday's invasion bore a striking similarity to Nazi Germany's invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1939. In that invasion, Nazi leader Adolf Hitler claimed the annexation was necessary to protect Germans in the region.

Putin, in an address earlier this week, said his invasion of Ukraine was necessary to prevent a genocide of Russian-speaking Ukrainians, a claim for which there is no evidence. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called it "ridiculous," according to the BBC.

Putin, an ex-KGB agent well-versed in the art of misdirection, told the world in the lead-up to Thursday’s attacks on Ukraine that his operation aims to “denazify” Ukraine, a country with a Jewish president — Volodymyr Zelenskyy — who lost relatives in the Holocaust.

World War II, in which the Soviet Union lost an estimated 27 million people, is a linchpin of Russia’s national identity. In today's Russia, officials bristle at any questioning of the USSR’s role.

Some historians say this has been coupled with an attempt by Russia at retooling certain historical truths from the war. They say Russia has tried to magnify the Soviet role in defeating the Nazis while playing down any collaboration by Soviet citizens in the persecution of Jews.

On Ukraine, Russia has tried to link the country to Nazism, particularly those who have led it since a pro-Russian leadership was toppled in 2014.

This goes back to 1941 when Ukraine, at the time part of the Soviet Union, was occupied by Nazi Germany. Some Ukrainian nationalists welcomed the Nazi occupiers, in part as a way to challenge their Soviet opponents, according to Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust memorial. Historians say that, like in other countries, there was also collaboration.

Some of Ukraine’s politicians since 2014 have sought to glorify nationalist fighters from the era, focusing on their opposition to Soviet rule rather than their collaboration and documented crimes against Jews, as well as Poles living in Ukraine.

But making the leap from that to claiming Ukraine’s current government is a Nazi state does not reflect the reality of its politics, including the landslide election of a Jewish president and the aim of many Ukrainians to strengthen the country’s democracy, reduce corruption and move closer to the West.

“In terms of all of the sort of constituent parts of Nazism, none of that is in play in Ukraine. Territorial ambitions. State-sponsored terrorism. Rampant antisemitism. Bigotry. A dictatorship. None of those are in play. So this is just total fiction,” said Jonathan Dekel-Chen, a history professor at Jerusalem's Hebrew University.

Havi Dreifuss, a historian at Tel Aviv University and Yad Vashem, said the world was now dealing with both Holocaust denial and Holocaust distortion, where countries or institutions were bringing forth their own interpretations of history that were damaging to the commemoration of the Holocaust.

“Whoever deals with the period of the Holocaust must first and foremost be committed to the complex reality that occurred then and not with wars over memory that exist today,” she said.

If Putin is not stopped, Khiterer said she expects Russia to continue invading other countries in eastern Europe. She said Thursday's attack isn't only against Ukraine. It threatens all of western civilization.

"Ukraine's the first step," she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

