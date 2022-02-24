'Accountability and redemption' will serve as DA Dave Sunday's focus in CPAC talk

District Attorney Dave Sunday will promote York County programs on a national stage Friday as he attends the annual CPAC conference in Florida.

Sunday is scheduled to join two county prosecutors from other states for a panel talk at CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference that routinely draws right-wing politicos. This year's headliners include former President Donald Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr.

Specifically, Sunday and his fellow panelists will discuss community reentry for criminal offenders as part of a theme of accountability and redemption, the prosecutor said.

“I’m happy to see individuals embracing the importance of holding people accountable, but also at the same time doing it in the way that decreases crime,” Sunday said.

He highlighted local programs and initiatives aimed at offering diversionary options and reducing recidivism. In particular, he named a program that offers early termination of probation for eligible offenders, saying lengthy probations can reach a point where people are drawn back to crime.

Sunday also described work the York County Reentry Coalition does to help pair people who’ve been released from incarceration with local employers as a way to both reduce unemployment among former inmates and help fill in labor shortages.

“It makes our community safer, and it reduces crime,” he said.

Sunday pointed to a statistic, saying about half of those released from prison will return within three years, with joblessness as the leading indicator for why. The coalition, with the DA’s office co-chairs, works with local companies to break down barriers, as he put it, in hiring former inmates and giving them new chances. The coalition also works to help people find housing.

“When someone works, they get to take care of their family, they have increased self-confidence… they pay their bills, and they are far less likely to commit additional crimes,” Sunday said. “That’s something that not only makes our community safer, but it increases the overall health of society.”

Sunday has worked with the American Conservative Union Foundation, which hosts CPAC, on reentry and diversion in the past, he said. Last week, ACUF reached out to invite him to speak at the conference. He said he was surprised by the offer, and obviously, he accepted.

“These common-sense approaches to criminal justice is something I know they feel is important,” he said. “I think it’s fascinating that they want to highlight a county like York on a national stage like that.”

Joining Sunday for the panel discussion will be prosecutor Peter Lucido, of Macomb County, Michigan, and Kent Volkmer, of Pinal County, Arizona. They will take questions from former acting U.S. Attorney General Matt Whitaker, he said.

The CPAC agenda lists the panel discussion scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Friday. It will be held on the event’s main stage, and Sunday said he believes CPAC will live-stream it online, as well.

Sunday said he plans to leave York County for Florida on Thursday night after work and then appear at the conference Friday.

CPAC is billed as the world’s largest gathering of conservatives. Running Thursday through Sunday, the event will rally supporters with a range of prominent speakers, lawmakers and celebrities. In addition to the Trumps, other headliners include Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and media figures Glenn Beck and Candace Owens.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.