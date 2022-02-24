Baby formula recall: Similac and other products recalled after illnesses

Leada Gore

al.com (TNS)

Three popular baby formulas made by Abbot Nutrition have been recalled after four babies became sick with bacterial infections.

The recall covers select lots of powdered Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas from Abbot’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan. The FDA is investigating complaints of four infant illnesses from three states – Minnesota, Ohio and Texas, though the product was shipped nationwide. All four cases required hospitalization and the bacteria - Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella– may have contributed to the death of one of the infants.

More:York County middle school isn't cleaning properly: food inspections

More:Woman charged with stabbing, killing cousin headed to Common Pleas court

More:York City Firefighters welcome new engines

The FDA is currently conducting an onsite inspection of the facility.

“As this is a product used as the sole source of nutrition for many of our nation’s newborns and infants, the FDA is deeply concerned about these reports of bacterial infections,” said Frank Yiannas, FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response. “We want to reassure the public that we’re working diligently with our partners to investigate complaints related to these products, which we recognize include infant formula produced at this facility, while we work to resolve this safety concern as quickly as possible.”

People are advised not to use Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare powdered infant formulas if:

the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; and

the code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2; and

the expiration date is 4-1-2022 ( APR 2022) or later.

You can check if your product is involved in the recall here.

Other products made by the manufacturer, including liquid formula or metabolic deficiency nutrition formulas, are not impacted.

More:Up to 3 inches of sleet, snow and ice expected in York County

More:'A sense of safety': Local chiropractor a leader in concussion protection

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, WIC Program users are being notified they may have been issued affected products. WIC participants should return any of the affected formula to the store or WIC clinic where they received the product.

Cronobacter can cause life-threatening infections or meningitis. Symptoms include poor feeding, irritability, temperatures changes, jaundice, grunting breaths and abnormal movements. Salmonella can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever, as well as diarrhea and abdominal cramps. Parents are advised to contact their child’s healthcare provider if they’ve noticed any of these symptoms.

You can see more information about getting a refund for your product here.