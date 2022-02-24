Aggressive drivers better chill out or get a ticket: police

York County police will join state and regional agencies to target and ticket aggressive drivers in an effort to reduce crashes.

It's part of an aggressive driving enforcement initiative with Pennsylvania’s Highway Safety Program.

This will run from March 4 to April 24 with over 200 police departments participating. Any aggressive drivers stopped by police will get a ticket, Lower Windsor Township Police said.

"The goal of targeted enforcement is to reduce the number of aggressive driving related crashes, injuries, and deaths on roadways throughout the state," the department said.

Police will focus on speeding, tailgating, red light running, pedestrian safety and heavy truck violations.

Motorists showing other unsafe behaviors, such as driving too fast, following too closely or other aggressive actions, will also be cited, police said.

The enforcement wave is funded through the Department of Transportation's investment of federal funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

For more information on aggressive driving, visit PennDOT.gov/Safety.

