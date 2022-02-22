Four troopers injured when pursuit ends in crash

Staff report

Four troopers were injured when a pursuit ended in a crash late Monday night, Pennsylvania State Police said.

At 11:45 p.m. Monday, troopers in Chambersburg saw a vehicle making traffic violations and tried to pull it over, police said in a news release. The vehicle didn't stop, and a pursuit began.

Two trooper vehicles were involved in a crash at Route 30 and Shatzer Orchard Road in Hamilton Township, Franklin County, state police said. The driver of the other vehicle, Christopher Naugle, 36, of Chambersburg, was taken into custody at the scene of the crash.

Two troopers were flown to hospitals with serious injuries, and two were taken by ambulance, the release said. All are expected to survive.

Naugle is charged with fleeing and eluding, recklessly endangering another person and multiple traffic violations, police said.