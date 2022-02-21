York County road closed after vehicle catches fire

Staff report

Police are asking drivers to avoid East Prospect Road after a vehicle caught fire there Monday morning.

York County Regional Police were called to the scene at East Prospect Road and Nicholas Lane in Windsor Township around 5:45 a.m., according to a news release.

Smoke was coming from the engine compartment of a disabled vehicle, and the commercial vehicle then caught fire, police said.

East Prospect Road is closed, and drivers should avoid the area, police said.