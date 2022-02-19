Snow squalls and gusty winds coming to York County

Blustery winds and an Arctic front will move across central Pennsylvania on Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

A wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday for York County.

Expect winds from 15 to 25 mph and gusts from 45 to 50 mph, the weather service said. The strongest winds will be in the afternoon and taper off later in the evening.

Snow squalls also are expected in central Pennsylvania including York County.

Extremely limited visibility and plummeting temperatures behind the front will result in dangerous travel and slippery roads, according to the weather service.

"There is no safe place on a highway during a snow squall," the weather service said.

There's also a chance of snow showers between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. in York County.

Here's the forecast from National Weather Service:

Today: A chance of snow showers, mainly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The snow could be heavy at times. Increasing clouds, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 41. Light and variable wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Washington's Birthday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

