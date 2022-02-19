Police charge at least one man in York City shootout

Police have filed charges against a man in connection with a gunfight that left two men wounded in York City last fall

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Sept. 29 at M&M Lounge, 530 Maryland Ave. in York City.

Eric Lamont Gibbs, 28, of York City, and another man allegedly fired at a 2006 Mercedes Benz after a victim — who was with Gibbs and the man — was shot near the entrance to the bar.

Police didn't name who shot the victim in charging documents. A man inside the Mercedes — who had left M&M Lounge minutes before the shootings — was hit in his nose and left arm, police said.

Gibbs also fired six rounds south on Manchester Street before the two men got into his 2008 Honda Accord and drove off, according to the complaint.

As the car drove pass the Mercedes and turned left on Maryland Avenue, the injured driver fired back using a FN P90 rifle. He allegedly fired at the Honda Accord and in the direction of a residential neighborhood.

None of those bullets hit the Accord, according to police. Investigators found 18 FNB spent cartridge casings and 22 9mm cartridge casings outside the bar.

Police found the victim at M&M Lounge with three gunshot wounds.

Officers also found the driver of the Mercedes in the area at the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. He had ditched his rifle in a yard, police said.

Police on Oct. 11 found Gibbs' Honda Accord parked on the first block of North Belvidere Avenue.

Gibbs is charged with felonies of aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license, as well as misdemeanors of reckless endangerment, propulsion of missiles onto roadways and propelling missile into occupied vehicles.

He has not been arraigned.

