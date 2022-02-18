Thousands without electricity after fierce winds knock down power lines

Thousands throughout York County were without power Friday morning after strong winds knocked down power lines.

Nearly 4,000 are without power, according to Met-Ed. Newberry Township was hit the hardest with 737 people effected, while North Cordorus and Manchester townships each had more than 500.

Met-Ed is reporting that severe weather caused all of the power outages.

There were nearly 20 incidents reported on York County 911's Live Incident Status page, including wires down, poor road conditions and at least one pole on fire.

York County's Office of Emergency Management cautioned people to watch out for downed tree limbs and wires during the morning commute.

York County is under a wind advisory until 9 a.m. This includes Franklin, Dauphin, Cumberland, Adams and Lancaster counties.

Gust as high at 39 mph in the county should taper off through the day, according to the National Weather Service.

Here's the forecast from NWS:

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a temperature falling to around 35 by 5pm. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 2pm, then a chance of snow showers between 2pm and 4pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.