Southern York County superintendent to retire this summer

Southern York County School District Superintendent Sandra Lemmon announced her plans to retire this summer after 21 years with the district.

Lemmon will retire effective June 30, according to a letter sent to district families this week. She has worked as an educator for 36 years, 21 of which were spent at Southern York County, including eight years as superintendent.

"These 21 years have proven to be the most rewarding because of every member of this exceptional community," she said in the letter. "I have been beyond proud to serve and call myself a Warrior."

Lemmon is not the only local superintendent retiring this summer. York Suburban Superintendent Timothy Williams also will retire June 30 after four years with the district.

With just over four months before Lemmon's departure, Southern York County officials will have to move fast to select her replacement. Board president Robert Schefter said Thursday night that it may not be possible for the district to have her replacement ready by her last day.

"We do need to move with some expediency," Schefter said.

At the Thursday meeting, the board voted unanimously to conduct their superintendent search using an outside hiring agency. However, Schefter clarified that they will accept both internal and external candidates. The board plans to discuss the matter further during a special meeting in the next few weeks.

Lemmon's replacement will likely inherit an ongoing debate over the district's former Native American logo, which took up the majority of Thursday night's meeting. The discussion began in 2020, and while the board voted to retire the logo last year, requests by new board members have reopened the conversation.

Susquehannock High School students developed two new designs to replace the old logo, but the board has not voted on them yet. Instead, during Thursday's meeting Schefter proposed appointing a transition committee that could work on gradually phasing out the old imagery, indicating that the process will likely last months or longer.

