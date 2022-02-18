Was fatal I-83 crash a first attempt at killing wife? York Twp. man facing first-degree murder charge

A judge will consider whether to strike down a first-degree murder charge against a York Township man accused of causing a woman’s death in a vehicle crash nearly three years ago, as well as whether to un-couple that case from another in which he's charged with stabbing his wife and mother-in-law.

Nikhil Dev, 46, appeared in a York County Common Pleas Court where both issues were discussed Friday. He faces several charges stemming from the two incidents, which occurred about a week apart in 2019.

In the first incident, Dev allegedly sped through a construction zone, about 40 miles per hour above the speed limit, when the SUV he was driving swerved and struck a pickup truck on I-83 near Plank Road in Shrewsbury on May 24.

A passenger in the truck, Namitha Alicea, 41, of Colonial Beach, Virginia, was killed along with her dog, and her husband was injured. Dev and his wife, who was a passenger in his SUV at the time, were also reportedly injured.

Then about a week later, on June 1, Dev allegedly “snapped” and stabbed his wife and mother-in-law multiple times during a movie night at the family’s home. The women were injured, and Dev was arrested.

He’s charged in that case with felony counts of attempted homicide and aggravated assault as well as two misdemeanor counts of simple assault.

About a year and a half later, charges were filed in the fatal crash, and court documents show Dev facing felony counts of third-degree murder, aggravated assault, vehicular homicide and aggravated assault by vehicle.

But Christopher Ferro, Dev’s attorney in the crash case, says the York County District Attorney’s Office upgraded those charges last May to include first-degree murder and attempted murder. Ferro alleges the move sought to strengthen an argument for joining the cases together instead of treating them as separate incidents.

In a habeus corpus petition filed last July, Ferro argued the DA’s Office connected the incidents with an accusation Dev tried to kill his wife in the crash.

“The Commonwealth has conjured up a theory, without evidence, that the defendant’s motor vehicle accident was the beginning of repeated efforts to kill his wife,” Ferro stated in his motion.

A representative from the DA's Office could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

The defense petition asks the court to consider whether the DA’s Office had probable cause to add the upgraded first-degree murder and attempted murder charges against Dev, and to reconsider keeping the cases joined. Roy Galloway III, Dev’s attorney in the stabbing case, has also argued for severing the cases.

At Friday’s hearing, Judge Gregory Snyder was provided a transcript on a hearings from the crash case as well as the DA’s Office’s original motion for consolidating the two cases.

Snyder will look over the documents in the cases over the next couple months. He scheduled April 1 for attorneys to return and make arguments on their points.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.