Strong winds expected for York County

Strong winds and powerful gusts are expected to blow into York County on Thursday evening.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said.

The advisory also includes Franklin, Dauphin, Cumberland, Adams and Lancaster counties.

More:York County once again hires an elections director with no experience running elections

More:Second eagle egg arrives: Watch parents incubating this year's eaglets

More:So you thought Southern York's mascot controversy was settled? It isn't

Meteorologists are predicting winds from 20 to 30 mph with occasional gusts between 45 and 55 mph.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," NWS said. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

Expect difficult driving conditions for travelers in high-profile vehicles, NWS said. Use extra caution, and secure outdoor objects.

Here's the forecast from the weather service:

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 63. South wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday night: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 a.m. Steady temperature around 60. Windy, with a south wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A chance of showers before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with temperatures falling to around 38 by 4 p.m. Breezy, with a northwest wind of 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high of 45 and overnight low of 32.

Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 60. Showers possible Monday night, low around 41.

Tuesday: Showers, high of 59, low 49.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.