Recognize this guy? He allegedly exposed himself at a Dollar General

Police need help identifying a man who exposed himself to a customer at a Dollar General.

The man was caught on camera about 12:25 p.m. Feb. 7 entering the Dollar General at 960 Lancaster Ave. in Columbia, Lancaster County.

He exposed himself and touched himself inappropriately in front of a customer before leaving the store, Columbia Borough Police said.

More:Strong winds expected for York County

More:Plea offer rejected, man now at judge's mercy in deadly drug-dealing case

More:Police seeking armed robbers at 3rd Base store

Anyone with related information is asked to contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

Callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward, according to police.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.