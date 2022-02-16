So you thought Southern York's mascot controversy was settled? It isn't

Southern York County school officials are revisiting last year's heated debate over the district's old mascot, a stereotyped image of an indigenous warrior.

Despite the process of creating a new logo being well under way — with two new designs unveiled last month — the board is set to reopen discussion about the retirement Thursday night at the request of newly elected board members.

The board previously voted to retire the logo in April following calls for the district to change it amid nationwide criticism of depictions of Native Americans in mascots.

New board members Marylee Hall and Mike Wolford, who both strongly argued against retiring the mascot before they were on the board, requested the board revisit the discussion at a previous meeting in January. Hall cited the strong community support toward keeping the old mascot in her request.

Since the beginning of the discussions about the district's old mascot back in 2020, the topic has been a contentious issue and even contributed to the resignation of a board member last year. A petition to remove the high school's mascot gathered 850 signatures, while a petition to keep the mascot gathered more than 3,800 signatures.

At the same meeting in January, the board also saw the designs for the potential new logos for the district, which were developed by Susquehannock High School students. The team designed two logos: One that would serve as the district's main logo for athletic events and another representing the district's academics.

Both designs focus on the term "Warriors" as the district's primary brand.

"This logo can really represent us coming back together as the Warriors," said high school teacher Wade Bowers.

The board did not vote to accept the new designs at that meeting, and board President Robert Schefter said the board may never vote on it.

The meeting is open to the public at Thomas R. Henley Administration Center at 3280 Fissels Church Rd. in Glen Rock. People can also stream the meeting from the district's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/SYCSDWarriorTV.

To make public comment at a Board or Committee Meeting, attendees are asked to fill out this form by 4:00 p.m. on the night of the meeting: https://forms.gle/BRRv4o1xLbGYbyTT9.

