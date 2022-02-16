A runaway tire and the first eaglet egg of 2022
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Good morning!
Welcome all to Wednesday. A runaway tire smashed into the windshield of a Pennsylvania police cruiser. The video made headlines. An ad that was aired on Super Bowl Sunday contained drone footage shot by a Susquehanna Valley father and son. Police need help identifying burglars who broke into a gun shop in Dover Township. Finally, the eagles have landed and laid the first eaglet egg of 2022.
Here are your stories:
- Runaway tire smashes windshield of Pennsylvania police cruiser
- Drone footage shot by Susquehanna Valley father, son appears in ad on Super Bowl Sunday
- Burglars steal rifles from Dover Twp. gun shop: Police
- The eaglet has landed: See Hanover webcam's first eagle egg of 2022
- Live rodents along walls, in dog food at this bargain store: food inspections
— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.