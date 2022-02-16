A runaway tire and the first eaglet egg of 2022

Good morning!

Welcome all to Wednesday. A runaway tire smashed into the windshield of a Pennsylvania police cruiser. The video made headlines. An ad that was aired on Super Bowl Sunday contained drone footage shot by a Susquehanna Valley father and son. Police need help identifying burglars who broke into a gun shop in Dover Township. Finally, the eagles have landed and laid the first eaglet egg of 2022.

Here are your stories:

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.