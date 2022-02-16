'Just Five' program designed to encourage substance abuse treatment without stigma

Staff report

Wolf administration officials announced a new program, Just Five, designed to increase awareness around substance abuse while visiting a WellSpan treatment facility in York Township this week.

“No one is immune to the disease of addiction," said Jen Smith, secretary of the state's Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs. "And studies have shown that extra stressors placed on the health care field leaves them more vulnerable to substance use and misuse.”

Just Five, which is available in both English and Spanish as well as for people with visual or hearing impairments, is a self-paced program to increase awareness, reduce stigmaand provide education about substance abuse disorder prevention and treatment. Its six online segments are designed to take "just five" minutes to complete.

Anyone can take the program anonymously by visiting https://justfive.org.