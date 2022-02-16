Coroner IDs man killed in Tuesday crash

The York County coroner has identified a 51-year-old man who died after a crash early Tuesday morning.

Sean Fix, of South Front Street in New Freedom, was pronounced dead at 6:21 a.m. Tuesday at WellSpan York Hospital.

He died from blunt force trauma, and his death was ruled accidental, the coroner's office said.

Fix crashed his black 2021 Ford F-250 in the 5200 block of Blooming Grove Road in Manheim Township, according to officials.

He was westbound before the pickup went off the road and struck a guard rail and utility pole about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, the coroner said.

Firefighters extricated Fix from the vehicle, and he was airlifted to York Hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, Northern York Regional Police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.