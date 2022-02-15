Man dies after Tuesday morning crash

A 51-year-old man died after a crash early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Northern York Regional Police responded about 2:35 a.m. Tuesday to the 5200 block of Blooming Grove Road in Manheim Township.

Firefighters extricated a 51-year-old driver, of New Freedom, after his pickup truck went off the roadway, police said.

The black 2021 Ford F-250 was westbound on Blooming Grove Road before it struck a guard rail and utility pole. It went over an embankment and stopped, police said.

More:Man accused of changing, cashing check meant for church

More:Woman was drunk, with three young children in car, when she crashed: Police

More:Burglars steal rifles from Dover Twp. gun shop: Police

The man, whose name has not been released, was airlifted to WellSpan York Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.