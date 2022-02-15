Man accused of changing, cashing check meant for church

State police are looking for a man who allegedly took funds that were meant for a church.

Wade Solomon Mohn, 52, altered a check meant for Ephrata Community Church in Lancaster County, police said. It happened in November 2019.

He changed the amount from $112.50 to $2,386.50 and cashed it in York County, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster County.

Mohn is facing felony charges of forgery and theft. He frequents the Waynesboro and Greencastle areas, police said.

Anyone who can help locate Mohn is asked to contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.

