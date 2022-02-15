Live rodents along walls, in dog food at this bargain store: food inspections

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspected Feb. 5, 2022

FAMILY DOLLAR #2174 ,1025 MOUNT ROSE AVE., SPRING GARDEN TWP

The inspector observed live rodents along walls and inside of dog food in the rear area of the food facility.

Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility observed in the retail and rear storage areas of the food facility.

Black bins, shelving unit and pallets stored in rear outside area of the food facility need to be removed.

Old unused equipment stored in rear area (metal racks), should be removed from food facility.

Observed rear area of the food facility is extremely dirty with trash, rodent droppings and dust debris and in need of immediate cleaning.

The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

The inspector observed trapped dead rodents (mice) underneath shelving units at the time of inspection.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.