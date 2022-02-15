Live rodents along walls, in dog food at this bargain store: food inspections
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.
More:Man accused of changing, cashing check meant for church
More:Burglars steal rifles from Dover Twp. gun shop: Police
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
More:Sushi joint has decomposing insects, dripping grease: food inspection
More:Lukewarm water enough to send restaurant out of compliance: inspector
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Inspected Feb. 5, 2022
FAMILY DOLLAR #2174 ,1025 MOUNT ROSE AVE., SPRING GARDEN TWP
- The inspector observed live rodents along walls and inside of dog food in the rear area of the food facility.
- Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility observed in the retail and rear storage areas of the food facility.
- Black bins, shelving unit and pallets stored in rear outside area of the food facility need to be removed.
- Old unused equipment stored in rear area (metal racks), should be removed from food facility.
- Observed rear area of the food facility is extremely dirty with trash, rodent droppings and dust debris and in need of immediate cleaning.
- The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
- The inspector observed trapped dead rodents (mice) underneath shelving units at the time of inspection.
— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.