Burglars steal rifles from Dover Twp. gun shop: Police

Police need helping identifying burglars who broke into a Dover Township gun shop and took off with four long rifles.

Northern York County Regional Police responded about 3:45 a.m. Saturday to the Dover Gun Shop after the burglar alarm was triggered.

The front window of the business was smashed and the suspects had fled, police said. The owner took stock of his inventory and found four long rifles missing.

The stolen rifles are of varying makes and models, police said. Anyone who can help identify the suspects is asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717- 467-TELL (8355) or email tips@nycrpd.org.

