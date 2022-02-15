29-year-old uploaded, shared child porn while at work: police

A 29-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly uploaded and shared child pornography while on the job.

Pennsylvania State Police got a report last month from investigators at the York County District Attorney's Office about a cyber tip.

Kik, a messaging app, had reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user had uploaded child pornography, according to a criminal complaint.

The account had three videos showing girls approximately 8 to 12 years old performing sexual acts, state police said.

Investigators tracked and linked the account to James Ervin Bennett, 29, of Red Lion. He allegedly used his cellphone to upload and share these files in August 2021 while at work.

Bennett is listed on the Pennsylvania Megan's Law website. He was convicted Dec. 11, 2019, in York County of child porn and corruption of minors.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced May 26, 2020, to 9 to 23 months in prison and five years probation, according to court records.

Police served a search warrant at Bennett's residence last week and arrested him Wednesday. He's committed to York County Prison with bail denied.

Bennett is charged with child pornography, disseminating media of child sex acts and using a cellphone to upload child porn. All are felonies.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21 before District Judge John Fishel.

