Valentine's Day 2022: What should you write in Valentine's cards and other ways to show love

Leada Gore

AL.com (TNS)

Today – Feb. 14, 2022 – is Valentine’s Day and it’s time to celebrate love and romance.

And, for many, it’s also a time to find just the right thing to say in that Valentine’s Day card. Odds are, the best bet is to be sincere. Tell the person you love how you feel about them and, if it's meant to be, it will be.

But if you’re scrambling on the best way to express your love, here are some quotes you can use for inspiration:

Wondering what to write in your Valentine’s card? Here are some of the best quotes and inspiration for the day of love:

“If you work through the tough times, the respect and love that you feel deepens.” - - Barack Obama

“Love conquers all.” - - Virgil

“The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.” - - Audrey Hepburn

“Loving is not just looking at each other, it’s looking in the same direction.”— Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

“To love at all is to be vulnerable.” – C.S. Lewis

“You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” — Dr. Seuss

“Doubt thou the stars are fire, Doubt that the sun doth move. Doubt truth to be a liar, But never doubt I love.” - - William Shakespeare

“Keep love in your heart. A life without it is like a sunless garden when the flowers are dead.” - - Oscar Wilde

“Let us always meet each other with smile, for the smile is the beginning of love.” - - Mother Teresa

“Everything is clearer when you’re in love.”— John Lennon

“I know of only one duty, and that is to love.”— Albert Camus

“All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and the doesn’t hurt.” - - Charles M. Schulz

“Love does not consist in gazing at each other, but in looking outward together in the same direction.” - - Antoine de Saint-Exupery

“If you have only one smile in you give it to the people you love.” - - Maya Angelou

“All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.” - - Charles M. Schulz

“Love shall be our token; love be yours and love be mine.” - - Christina Rossetti

“A heart is not judged by how much you love, but by how much you are loved by others.” - - Frank Morgan

“Romance is thinking about your significant other, when you are supposed to be thinking about something else.” - - Nicholas Sparks

“If you would be loved, love, and be lovable.” - - Benjamin Franklin

“Love is friendship that has caught fire.”— Ann Landers

“Love is the greatest refreshment in life.” - - Pablo Picasso

“Love does not begin and end the way we seem to think it does. Love is a battle, love is a war; love is a growing up.” - - James Baldwin

“Love is the beauty of the soul.” - - Saint Augustine

“Your flaws are perfect for the heart that’s meant to love you.”— Trent Shelton

“I just think Valentine’s Day is a day to really appreciate the person you love, no matter who it is, and to spend time with them. I don’t think it’s all about fancy presents or whatever. I think it’s about spending that quality time with that special person.” - - Prince Royce

“Keep love in your heart. A life without it is like a sunless garden when the flowers are dead.”— Oscar Wilde