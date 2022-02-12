Woman raped by cousin's fiancée in York City: police

A York City man who's already facing a host of other charges, including criminal mischief and simple assault, is now accused of rape.

Police filed charges Feb. 7 against Darrin Demill Seddens, 35, of York City, for allegedly raping his fiancee's cousin in July.

The victim had been staying with her cousin and Seddens at their residence in York City, police said. Seddens allegedly raped the woman the last night she was staying at the home.

York City Police responded July 4 to the 300 block of South George Street after the victim's friend reported that the victim had been sexually assaulted, according to a criminal complaint.

The woman was taken to York Hospital for a sexual assault forensic exam.

Seddens denied the allegations and told police he doesn't know who the victim is.

Lab results from a mouth swab of Seddens matched his DNA to fluid found on the victim's body, police said.

Seddens is being held in York County Prison without bail. He's charged with felonies of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and sexual assault as well as misdemeanors of indecent assault charges.

