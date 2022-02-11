York City police searching for armed robbers

Police need help identifying two armed men who robbed the 3rd Base restaurant in York City.

The robbers were caught on camera entering the store on George Street at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

They were dressed in dark colors with their faces covered. One man sits down on a chair near the front doors while the other heads toward the cash register.

"One suspect pulls a firearm on the store clerk and demands cash," police said. "The second suspect keeps watch nearby."

The men fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone who can help identify the men is asked to contact York City Police by calling ‪717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219, tip line at 717-849-2204; sending an email to abaez@yorkcity.org or submit a tip on the Crimewatch app.

