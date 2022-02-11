Redbox parking dispute ends in racial slur, thrown coffee: police

Police say a parking dispute at a Redbox ended with a man using a racial slur and throwing coffee at a woman's car.

York County Regional Police responded shortly before 1 p.m. Feb. 2 to the Price Rite parking lot in York Township, 2142 S. Queen St, for a harassment report.

A woman had parked her car in the bus lane while she used a RedBox, police said.

"The bus had plenty of room to stop and pick up any riders," she reportedly told police, according to charging documents. But her parking choice drew the ire of a 49-year-old West Manchester man who was waiting for the bus.

Police say the man became upset and confronted her, police said. She told him it would only take a minute and ignored him.

The situation escalated when the man allegedly shouted a racial slur at her, according to police, and she yelled back at the man. He then allegedly hurled coffee at her parked car.

On top of that, her car window was open, so the coffee got "all over her passenger side seat," charging documents say.

The man boarded a public bus after the woman called the police, but officers were able to catch up with him based on information from witnesses to the altercation. He now faces a misdemeanor charge of ethnic intimidation and a summary harassment offense.

