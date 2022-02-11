Ex-fire chief's embezzlement case postponed — for now

A former local fire chief accused of embezzling from his now-defunct fire company will wait until May to consider when he could go to trial.

Steven D. Miller, 59, was on the list to go to trial this week, according to court documents, but the case was postponed upon the request of his attorney, Jeremy Williams, sought time to find a new date for the trial.

After a discussion on Williams’ availability, Judge Maria Musti Cook set a hearing date for May 3 for the two sides to talk about when to reschedule the case.

Miller is charged with two third-degree felony counts of theft and a third-degree felony count of receiving stolen property. He allegedly embezzled more than $16,000 from the now-former Liberty Fire Co. between 2015 and 2019.

A forensic audit, commissioned by the North York Borough Council in 2019, concluded there was a “high likelihood” Miller misappropriated assets from 2012 through 2018. The report ultimately led to the criminal case.

Miller resigned as Liberty Fire Co. chief in April 2020, citing harassment from peers, friends and residents as the reason. He was then charged around late September that year, and the fire company disbanded three months later.

