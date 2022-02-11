Enjoying the sunny weather? Snow's in the forecast this weekend

Old Man Winter is visiting York County this weekend — and he's bringing a coat of snow with him.

The county will take a sudden turn back into winter Saturday night, with temperatures dropping from 50 degrees to below freezing.

Snow is likely between 2 to 4 a.m. Sunday and leaving the area with a coating to an inch of snow, according to AccuWeather.

It's going to be freezing Sunday and Monday night as low temperatures dip below 20 degrees. The National Weather Service is also predicting a chance of snow showers Sunday.

Here's the forecast from NWS:

Tonight: A slight chance of rain before 1am, then a slight chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night: A chance of snow showers after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 25. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A slight chance of snow showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 29.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 40.

