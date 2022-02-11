Curriculum conundrum: Central York to take up math update Monday

The Central York School District could finally approve one of its five tabled curriculum proposals at the end of the month, but a crucial step must happen Monday night.

The district's curriculum committee and school board will discuss a new K-6 math program — tabled since June — at their next meetings, both on Monday. Though the board will not vote on the program at that meeting, spokeswoman Nicole Montgomery said if members favor the program, it could be on the voting agenda Feb. 28.

If approved, the program would be adopted into Central York's K-6 classrooms this fall.

The curriculum committee, created after the board repeatedly tabled several proposals, will hear a full presentation on the program and vote on it Feb. 14. If it gets approved, it is a good sign favoring its full approval later in the month.

"It is critically important if we are serious about moving forward with a math resource — and I say this with all due respect — we really have to make some decisions," Assistant Superintendent Kevin Youcheff said at the committee's Jan. 10 meeting.

The program developed by an outside company, HMH, was tabled last June mainly because board members were concerned by what they considered unanswered questions about the program. However, some board members have said they believed that issues about the political motives of the company also played a role in the delay.

The four remaining curriculum pilots, which have been put off since August 2020, have a slightly longer timeline for approval.

The updates to social studies, English language arts, library studies and guidance will be reviewed again by district staff before being presented to the curriculum committee, Youcheff said in January. He did not share a specific date when he plans to present the pilots but said he hopes to have them approved in time to implement them in the classroom this fall.

"At this point in the game, it's essential that we move forward," he said.

The public can attend board meetings in person at Central York's Educational Service Center at 775 Marion Road in Springettsbury Township, or stream meetings live via the district's YouTube channel.

The curriculum committee meeting begins at 5 p.m. Monday, while the regular board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

