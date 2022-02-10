High school football player looking at May trial date in referee punching case

A former Spring Grove Area High School football player may go to trial this spring on accusations he attacked a referee last year.

A judge agreed to add the case against Tyree Brooks, 19, to the trial list for the week of May 2 during a hearing in a York County Common Pleas court Thursday.

With the request, Brooks’ attorney, George Marros, indicated they should be ready for trial by that date. Marros also noted his office plans to hire a private investigator to help work on the case.

Brooks is charged with a felony count of attempted aggravated assault and two misdemeanor counts of assault on a sports official and simple assault. He allegedly punched a referee and knocked him out Oct. 1 after a home game against Dover Area High School at Papermaker Stadium in Spring Grove. Earlier that night, police said the referee had ejected Brooks from the game for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Brooks was a York-Adams Division I First Team All-Star linebacker during the previous football season. He’s apparently no longer a student. Spring Grove administrators either suspended or expelled him after the incident, Marros said, after the hearing.

Since he was arraigned into Common Pleas court in December, Brooks applied to enter into the local Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program and was twice denied.

The York County District Attorney’s Office rejected the first application for the deferment program in January. That was followed by a motion to reconsider, and the application was denied again, court records show.

Marros explained the aggravated assault charge against Brooks was graded too high for the criteria to be eligible for the program.

