York City seals deal and a smuggled letter on Lancaster letterhead
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Good morning, everyone!
We sure hope you're enjoying the warmer weather. Today, we learn that York City has sealed the deal with its neighbors over the wastewater plant sale. Summer Britcher was hot at the Winter Games but not enough. Finally, did you know that MLK's 'Letter from a Birmingham Jail' was partially written on letterhead belonging to a company in Lancaster?
Here are your stories:
- York City reaches agreement with neighbors over wastewater plant sale
- Glen Rock luger Summer Britcher enjoys her fastest run of 2022 Olympics on Tuesday
- MLK's 'Letter from a Birmingham Jail' was partially written on a Lancaster company's letterhead
- Police: Suspect posed as guardian before taking molestation victim to hotel
- It's now more obvious than ever that China should never have been chosen to host Olympics
>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.