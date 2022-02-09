York City seals deal and a smuggled letter on Lancaster letterhead

Good morning, everyone!

We sure hope you're enjoying the warmer weather. Today, we learn that York City has sealed the deal with its neighbors over the wastewater plant sale. Summer Britcher was hot at the Winter Games but not enough. Finally, did you know that MLK's 'Letter from a Birmingham Jail' was partially written on letterhead belonging to a company in Lancaster?

Here are your stories:

