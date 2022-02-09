York City Police's new Violence Intervention Unit hits the street

York City Police have a new arsenal that's going to help combat crimes, Commissioner Michael Muldrow announced Tuesday.

It's called the York City Violence Intervention Unit, and it's ready to serve.

"We want people to know this team is out, that they're going to be on you," Muldrow said at a news conference. "Don't do those shootings or do that kind of behavior here."

The new unit is essentially an expansion of the department's Group Violence Initiative unit, but it works 24/7 and has its own hotline, 717-676-1238.

"My expectation and my hope is that by magnifying the resource, we'll be able to magnify the influence," Muldrow said during a news conference at Stillmeadow Church in York City, 350 Chestnut St.

The group consists of existing police officers who have been repurposed to focus on precision policing, he said. They have different uniforms, with green hoodies and caps, to make them stand our from other cops on the beat.

The unit's members will be out and about on York City streets day and night, taking calls directly from the public and responding, Muldrow said.

People can cut out the middleman by calling the hotline instead of 911 to report crime, he said.

One of the group's missions is to target shooters by getting tips from confidential sources or intel from York County Prison and social media.

"I think when you find out that you're doing something right with the GVI unit, expanding that unit 24 hours day is the way to go," Mayor Michael Helfrich said.

Both Muldrow and Helfrich credited the creation of the new unit to GVI's success in getting guns off the street.

"That team of four individuals represented 33% of all of our gun seize," Muldrow said. "That's the same team, it's just we made it three times bigger."

Muldrow wouldn't say exactly how many officers are in the new unit for tactical purposes, he said. But it's running in addition to the GVI unit, not in place of it.

The group is presently funded through the general budget for the police department, Muldrow said, but he's hoping to seek more funding, possibly through grants, to grow the unit and make it sustainable.

