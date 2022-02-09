Sushi joint has decomposing insects, dripping grease: food inspection

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

More:Lukewarm water enough to send restaurant out of compliance: inspector

More:Primanti Bros. expands in York County: 'You wanted us ... you got us'

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspected Feb. 1, 2022

GINMIYA, 2524 EASTERN BLVD., SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, 17402

The inspector noted that the person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in the food facility as evidenced by the non-compliant inspection.

A plastic bowl was used as a dispensing utensil in a bulk-sized brown rice bag.

The grease trap, and area surrounding it, had an accumulation of grease, food residue, and debris on non-food contact surfaces.

The inspector observed an open employee's beverage container (screw cap variety) in prep area, a food preparation area.

The underside of upper shelving, above hot holding area, was rusty and no longer smooth and easily cleanable as required.

The blade of the can opener, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Ventilation hood above grill, a food contact surface, was observed to have high amounts of dripping grease and food residue, and was not clean to sight and touch.

Ceiling tiles broken in the prep area and need replaced.

Food facility is using flex piping to repair the plumbing system, which is not an approved material.

The inspector observed an insect control device, located near clean tea cups, with decomposing insects and the potential to contaminate food, equipment, or utensils.

Mops are not being hung to air dry.

The inspector observed a bag of brown rice stored directly on the floor in storage area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Various food items were held at 50 °F, in the prep area, rather than 41°F or below as required.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.