Fire displaces five, kills ferrets and a cat

Five people were displaced following a duplex fire that killed two ferrets and a cat.

Crews responded about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday to the first block of North Penn Street in Hanover.

It started in the basement of the unit at 30 N. Penn St., said Hanover Area Fire & Rescue Chief Tony Clousher.

Firefighters attacked flames through the basement windows and at the doorway inside the home, he said. The blaze was stopped on the first floor.

"The cause of the fire is still under investigation," Clousher said. "It is accidental."

The other unit was charred with heavy black smoke but sustained no fire damage, Clousher said. Five people total from both units were displaced.

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters, but two ferrets and a cat at 30 N. Penn St. perished.

Two cats from the attached unit were also injured and were taken by the owners to a vet, Clousher said.

