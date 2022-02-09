Crime-fighting team hits York City and 60,000 bees disappeared
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Good morning, readers!
Thursday will be mostly sunny but there's a chance of rain and snow showers. We start with hopeful news. COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates continue to drop. There's a new team that's going to fight crime 24/7 and even has its own hotline. PennDOT plans to replace a York-area bridge built in 1910. And tell me, what would you do with 60,000 bees?
Here are you stories:
- As national COVID-19 hospitalizations fall, so do trends in York County
- York City Police's new Violence Intervention Unit hits the street
- PennDOT plans to replace key York-area bridge built in 1910
- Tens of thousands of bees stolen from grocery store’s central Pa. headquarters
- Available for adoption at the York County SPCA
