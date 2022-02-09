Crime-fighting team hits York City and 60,000 bees disappeared

Good morning, readers!

Thursday will be mostly sunny but there's a chance of rain and snow showers. We start with hopeful news. COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates continue to drop. There's a new team that's going to fight crime 24/7 and even has its own hotline. PennDOT plans to replace a York-area bridge built in 1910. And tell me, what would you do with 60,000 bees?

Here are you stories:

