Gov. Tom Wolf's budget plan calls for nearly $2 billion in additional education spending

Public schools would be the most significant beneficiaries from Gov. Tom Wolf's final, ambitious budget proposal.

In his annual budget address Tuesday, the Democrat asked lawmakers for nearly $2 billion in additional spending as part of his plan to address staffing shortages and to eliminate disparities between the state's poorest and wealthiest districts.

“We could make it someone else’s problem; we could leave it for another governor or another legislature to figure out," Wolf said in his budget address to the state Legislature. "But we know better. We know that putting off the inevitable is not solving the problem. The truth is, the longer we go without paying this bill, the more it’s going to end up costing us.”

In all, Wolf's $43.7 billion 2022-2023 budget calls for $1.75 billion in additional K-12 spending. About $1.55 billion of that is increasing basic education funding — with $1.25 billion going through the state's fair funding formula — and $300 million in Level Up funding for Pennsylvania's most underfunded school districts. The remaining $200 million would contribute to special education funding.

The proposal also includes an additional $125 million for higher education.

“We commend the governor for his ongoing commitment to public education,” Pennsylvania State Education Association President Rich Askey said in a written statement. “There is nothing more important than investing in our schools and students"

This is a familiar budget proposal for Wolf, who last year had asked for a $2 billion increase in education funding. At the time, Republican lawmakers called his proposal "tone deaf."

Again this year, GOP officials criticized Wolf's proposal.

Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York Township, called the proposal "irresponsible" and said it would lead to "sky-high inflation" that will hurt current and future taxpayers.

"Pennsylvania does not have the benefit of printing money like politicians in Washington," Phillips-Hill said in a written statement.

Though Wolf did not get everything he asked for in last year's budget, it did include significant increases to education funding, including $100 million in Level Up funding. York City School District received $3.3 million of that funding, the fourth-highest allocation in the state.

Askey said state schools face a lot of challenges that the budget will help address, including a statewide educator shortage that was amplified during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wolf's proposal includes enough funding to increase starting teacher salaries, he said, and would create a scholarship to attract more people to the profession.

“This is a true crisis, and we need to act now to attract more people to the teaching profession," Askey said.

Askey also praised Wolf's proposal for including funding to address mental health needs for students — another issue that was amplified during the pandemic.

— Reach Erin Bamer at ebamer@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter @ErinBamer.