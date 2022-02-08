UPDATE: Minor fire reported at Harley-Davidson plant
Crews responded to a blaze Tuesday morning at the Harley-Davison Vehicle Operations plant in Springettsbury Township.
It was a minor fire that started in the company's dust collection system, said York Area United Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Daniel Hoff.
"It's not uncommon for those systems to get a hot ember or spark from the normal processing to get in there and start things up," Hoff said.
The fire happened about 5 a.m. in the 1400 block of Eden Road, according to York County 911.
There were no injuries Hoff said, and the fire was confined to the unit.
