Man faces felony for allegedly stealing from cars

A man is facing felony theft charges after he was caught on camera allegedly stealing from two cars.

West Manchester Township Police responded Dec. 18 to a home in the 1900 block of High Street in the township for a theft report.

Home surveillance cameras alerted a resident that someone was in two of his vehicles, police said.

The person was wearing a dark coat and ski mask, and police found a man walking nearby matching that description, according to charging documents.

Devonta Phelps, of Philadelphia, 29, denied the allegations and told officers he was only walking to a Best Western from a friend's house.

Police searched Phelps and found a change holder with change, toothpicks and a sock, the documents say.

Phelps is in York County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail. He's charged with two counts of felony theft from a motor vehicle and a misdemeanor loitering and prowling at night time.

This was Phelps' third theft from a vehicle offense in the last five years, police said, which bumps his charges up to a felony.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 14 before District Judge Keith L. Albright.

