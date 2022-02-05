One injured in York County house fire

Crews are at the scene of a residential fire that sent one person to the hospital, according to York County 911.

Engines responded about 10 a.m. to the first block of Fuller Court in Dover Borough for the house fire, officials said.

Firefighters knocked out the blaze in about an hour. It's unclear what caused the fire or where it started.

More:'Popular' Pennsylvania high school football coach dies one day after landing 'dream' job

More:'Imposter' performs COVID tests on kids after security breach at a juvenile hall

More:Pennsylvania's new legislative maps could boost Democrats, reflecting a closely divided state with more voters of color

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.