Winter weather advisory extended in York County

The winter weather advisory in York County has been extended until 3 p.m. Friday.

The advisory includes Lancaster, Cumberland and Adams counties.

Expect mixed precipitation of ice, snow and sleet that will make roads slippery and travel difficult, the National Weather Service said.

Rain will change to mixed precipitation through Friday morning and taper off in the early afternoon, according to the weather service.

"The changeover has already begun for areas north and west of Harrisburg," the weather service said. "But will not occur until around noon over Lancaster and southern York Counties."

