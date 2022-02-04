These men allegedly used counterfeit credit cards at Walmart: Do you recognize them?

Police need help identifying three men who allegedly scammed Walmart using fake credit cards.

Springettsbury Township Police responded about 12:25 p.m. Jan. 15 to the Walmart in the township, 2801 E. Market St., for a theft.

Three men used fake Chase debit cards at the store and made off with about $350 worth of merchandise each, Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers said.

One of the men also allegedly returned nearly almost $570 in stolen property at the Walmart before the theft.

Police believe the men are from Flint, Mich., and have been carrying out these scams in other parts of Pennsylvania and the country.

Anyone with related information is asked to call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or use the online tip form..

